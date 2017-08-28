10 of the Most OMG Moments from the 2017 Video Music Awards

The 2017 Video Music Awards aired last night, which meant dozens of music industry elites put on their most VMA-appropriate outfits (more on that later) and trekked to Los Angeles’s the Forum in hopes of taking home a coveted Moon Person statue.

And while the performances and speeches were great and all that, let’s be honest—what we really watched for are the off-the-cuff, over-the-top moments that leave us with our jaws on the floor, saying, “Oh. My. God.” From that Taylor Swift music video to Fifth Harmony‘s epic diss, 2017 was no exception. See the most OMG moments from the 2017 VMAs, ahead.