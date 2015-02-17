OMG Literally Dead: Skellie Covered Fashion Week For StyleCaster!

New York Fashion Week is obviously a big deal for all us fashion girls, so when my *favorite* website asked me to join them for a day of NYFW activities, I nearly dropped dead.

Going to Fashion Week is the opportunity of a lifetime for a humble Toronto girl (with a super popular Instagram account—check it out) like me. Armed with my passport and my iPhone, I traveled south of the border ready to take on the city.

As someone who’s watched “The Devil Wears Prada” more times than I can count, I obviously expected to sit front row at fashion shows, mingle with models and celebrities, sip from an endless glass of Champagne, and fill my schedule with swanky parties. While I didn’t *actually* do any of that, I’m told I had a very quintessential NYFW experience—I saw the insides of a lot of cabs, caught the eye of *tons* of street style photographers, and was pampered with a free glam session.

In fact, after one day living the life, I’ve become such a pro that I have a strong feeling StyleCaster is going to turn this article into a huge series and pay for me to attend various Fashion Weeks the world over (amiright, guys?)

So, from one newly minted NYFW pro to all you totally regular girls living vicariously through me, here are my behind-the-scenes secrets and tips.

Insist on a full-on photo shoot before debuting.

I told StyleCaster the only way I’d come to Fashion Week is if they hired a stylist to dress me, a top photographer to take some test shots, a makeup artist to make sure I look alive, and endless access to Starbucks lattes.

Coats are made for draping.

Girls, it’s really important you wear your coat like a cape—draped over the shoulders—and never, ever close it or use the armholes. This is the *only* way New Yorkers do it.

Loiter around Lincoln Center in your draped coat.

I arrived at Lincoln Center and it was only a matter of SECONDS before street style photographers were snapping my picture left, right, and center. Here’s a tip I learned: When your show lets out, pretend to leave the venue, but really just pace back and forth until other photogs notice you.

Take advantage of all the perks.

All that posing in the cold with a draped coat is HARD work, so treating yourself is a must. StyleCaster booked an appointment for me at CaravanNYC’s Fashion week studio where I had my makeup touched up and my eyebrows fleeked out. Look out, Cara Delevingne!

Always say yes to the swag bag.

You’re never too cool for free stuff. Plus, you EARNED it. Going to fashion shows is a lot of work.

Kill time between shows by wandering around SoHo

Try on everything you can, covet luxury purses, and keep your coat draped in case there’s a street style photographer lurking about.

Just because you missed the big KimYe sighting doesn’t mean you have to go through Fashion Week without a Kardashian experience.

Stop by DASH and insist the salesgirls take photos of you beneath giant portraits of Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe.

Reward yourself with sugar.

Breaking news: Fashion girls do eat, folks. After all the photo sessions, outfit changes, shopping, and coat draping, I treated myself to a a classic New York treat. #Blessed.

Ciao until next season! In the meantime, follow me on Instagram at OMG Literally Dead for updates on my life!