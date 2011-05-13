OMG Lindsey Wixson Goes To Prom is On Video

I love watching places like CNN talk about fashion, it’s so cute. The cable news station did have the wherewithal to follow teen model queen Lindsey Wixson on her prom dress fitting and ultimately, gasp, to the prom!

The 17-year old model comes off utterly adorable, especially when she says of her blue prom dress, “it’s so pretty, Jason.” Her glam runway and Miu Miu ad images looking like an alternate universe an alternate universe compared to her modest Wichita, Kansas home the copious amounts of Marc Jacobs in the closet not withstanding.

Watch on and prepare to be delighted.