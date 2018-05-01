Watch How to Get a Dramatic Ombré Lip in Under a Minute

Some makeup looks appear much harder to achieve than they actually are, and you can officially file the ombré lip under this category. With enough glamour and drama to carry you through a glitzy night out, but requiring minimal skill, time, and tools—the ombré lip is definitely a skill worth adding to your beauty arsenal.

Above, we show you how to get the look in four simple steps:

Outline lips with dark liner Fill in outline with dark gloss or lipstick Fill in inner lips with lighter color Apply final layer of light color

As easy as all that sounds, it’s even better when you see it for yourself, so watch the video above to find out exactly how to create a pink-and-purple ombré lip, and then DIY away.