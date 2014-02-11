Get ready to gear up for the the upcoming Olympics…by tying on your apron!
Two New York City-based venues, GO Burger and BLT Burger are returning this year with their international-inspired burgers to kick off the festivities. And FOX News Magazine has a few medal worthy contenders of its own.
The XXII Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, from Feb. 7-23, may be a long plane ride away, but getting a taste of some of the countries competing has never been easier thanks to this gold-metal lineup of recipes.
Highlights of their speciality menu include the UK’s “Fish ‘n’ Chips Burger,” a fried fish burger topped with French fries, as well as the Japanese-inspired “Tempura Burger,” featuring beer-battered beef drizzled with miso dressing and bonito flakes.
Take a bite of the upcoming Olympic games by cooking up these mouthwatering burger recipes.
Olympic Eating: 9 Burgers From Around The World:
Bobby Flay’s All American Crunchburger Recipe
Croque Monsieur Burger
Fish & Chips Burger
Latin Burgers With Red Pepper Mayo and Caramelized Onion and Jalapeno Relish
Poutine Burger
Samurai Burger
Sochi Lamb Kotleti Burger
The Gold Medal
The Great Wall Burger
Olympic Eating: 9 Burgers From Around The World
Get ready to gear up for the the upcoming Olympics…by tying on your apron!
Promoted Stories