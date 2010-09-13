Olsens Twins Dis NYC, Zac Efron Is Manly?

Mark-Kate and Ashley Olsen Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images



SITES WE LOVE

Is NYC not good enough for MK and Ash? Their line The Row canceled their New York show in favor of a presentation in Paris. Oui oui. (Fashionista)

Zac Efron is playing down his pretty boy beauty with a beard and Paul Bunyon clothes. Do you like the rugged look? (Just Jared)



Zac Efron Photo: WireImage

Fashion Toast’s Rumi Neely modeled in Rebecca Minkoff’s show. She looks so little! (Fashion Indie)

A Brit boy hanging out with the Jersey Shore peeps? David Beckham was in LA with Pauly D and Vinny while Posh was prepping her show in NYC. Something tells me Victoria was not fist pumping at this notion. (NY Post)

Neil Patrick Harris shrunk? The adorable actor told the Daily, “When I was 25 I was actually taller.” (Daily Front Row)

TWITTER

RT @LHearst Relaxing at the hotel watching Mad Men

Sort of refershing not to see a Fashion Week tweet!

RT @bunnyBISOUS En route to Good Units! What a surprise- when couldn’t catch cab, Milk offered swanky Audi A6. Over the moon for chocolate brown interior…

um, we’ll take an Audi also thanks! #fashionweekscore

RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE http://twitpic.com/2o3tj7 – Diesel casting- LOVE KENDRA

They look like super extra pretty mug shots!



RT @cmbenz I hate rotting for hours before the show!!! #nyfw

Aw, but we’re sure the show will be sick!

RT @bryanboy Ridiculous. I’m here at diesel and I’m not on the list, they won’t take my jpg invite. embarassing

Nobody puts Bryan Boy in the corner. We hope this worked out!!