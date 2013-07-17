The Olsen Twins Accused Of ‘Ripping Off’ Rick Owens, Other Designers

Celebrities with fashion lines are a dime a dozen, but style-setters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen steered that ship out of the harbor years ago. With their 2007-launched line The Row, the fashion world’s most famous twins started trends, changed perceptions, and even won CFDA awards. But now one celebrity stylist calls it all into question.

In an interview with Vogue Italia, Lysa Cooper accuses the ladies of working with designers who “ripped off” established work from the likes of Rick Owens, Ann Demeulemeester, and more.

“Bullsh-t. Go to school. If you go to school, then maybe you can talk some sh-t,” Cooper says of celebrity fashion lines. “The only one that’s any good, and I hate to say it, are our girls, the twins. The Row. But the reason that works, is because they hired designers. They ‘yay’ or ‘nay’ [the concepts]. And they are the best line at ripping off other lines that I’ve ever seen. I mean, they’ve taken Rick Owens, Ann Demeulemeester. But it’s good. You know, they’re good at it. I don’t buy it, but they’re good at it.”

Talk about a back-handed compliment! Considering the cyclical nature of the fashion industry, and the fact that it’s not terribly uncommon for brands and labels to get inspired by (read: borrow from) one another, is it really that surprising or out of the ordinary for the Olsens to the same?

Picasso once said that good artists copy while great artists steal, so wouldn’t the similarities found between The Row designs and, say, those created by Rick Owens just imply that the Olsens know precisely what they’re doing?

