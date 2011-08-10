StyleCaster
The Olsens Take to Kiddie Pool For Ads, Louboutin Loses Case

Kerry Pieri
by

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

TheOlsensfilmed a new ad forStyleMintin which they’re in a kiddie pool. [Elle.com]

Elle and Dakota Fanning were trying to be the next Venus and Serena Williams, but they went with acting instead. [Monsters and Critics]

Uh oh, Christian Louboutin lost his “red sole” case against YSL. [The Cut]

Could this old school shot of Grace Coddington by her ex be any more beautiful? [Styleite]

See a video preview of the Carine Roitfeld styled V. [V Mag]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @SHOWstudio The re-stream of our Mugler Les Smokings residency is now broadcasting! showstudio.com/project/les_sm… Why thank you!

RT @JenneLombardo I love lefty’s! Me too, so creative!

RT @Fashionista_com Watch: Inside Christian Louboutin’s Gorgeous Paris Studio. Get ready to drool… bit.ly/n0M0XO I believe you.

RT @fashionologie Angela Lindvall Confirmed to Host Project Runway All Stars fashionologie.com/18650984 Go Angela!

