Olsens, Billy Reid Win Big at 2012 CFDA Awards

The CFDA Awards are the fashion world’s Oscars, and this year’s ceremony had us on the edge of our seats considering newcomers like the Olsen twins (for their work on their forward-thinking line, The Row) and Phillip Lim (for his first foray into menswear) were among the nominees. We put together our bets on the winners, and below is the complete list of the official recipients of this year’s awards.

This year, we loved seeing a much more dynamic mix of nominees spanning from young blood to seasoned veterans (having to choose between the Olsens and Marc Jacobs is gut-wrenching), and the winners were an equally diverse mix of predicted and surprising. Check out the complete list of the winners below, and check back soon for our gallery of the evening’s spectacular red carpet looks!