The Olsens Go to Washington

Newsweek has a very different kind of profile on Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and their brand The Row, in particular. In the piece entitled, “Look Ma, We’re Fashion Moguls,” we find out they’re not that cute anymore. Robin Givhan writes, “when you look at them, really look at them instead of just glancing at the big round eyes and the angular contours of their famous faces, you realize that any sense of little-girl cute is long gone.” But that’s not nearly the point of the business-minded piece.

On a long car ride from Chelsea to the Garment Center (about 1.5 miles) the writer talks keeping factories in America with the girls, while M-K rides shotgun in the vehicle maneuvered by a Chris Daughtry look-alike. Ashley explains her thoughts on what Givhan calls the “blue collar cause,” saying “I really believe in our being able to create here and utilize the skills that people have here. The skill set is here. Our main issue is that some of the machinery is gone, so some knitwear [for The Row] is produced in Italy. But whether its clothing or cars, I believe in manufacturing as close to home as possible.

Apparently, M-K and Ash even went to Washington to lobby the East Wing about keeping manufacturing jobs in America. Did you know that fashion accounts for 28% of the manufacturing industry in New York and accounts for $10 billion going directly into the state’s economy?

Ashley explains, We really want The Row to be an American luxury brand. We believe in not just American by representation but American by make. With sweaters going for over $5K, New York is going to need all the jobs and money it can get.

