Olsen Twins Style Standoff – Mary Kate v. Ashley, Who Wore Leopard Prints Better?

L to R: Mary-Kate Olsen at the ‘Holyrollers’ Premiere in NYC on May 10 | Ashley Olsen at Belvedere Pink Grapefruit Vodka Launch Party on May 13. Photos: Roger Wong/INFphoto.com | Dara Kushner/INFevents.com

I mean they’re sisters so we don’t want to call it a cat fight, but ok, it’s a cat fight.

Both MK and Ash got in touch with their respective wild sides by wearing leopard print, but the question stands, who did the fashion trend better?

Since these ladies are genetically predisposed to look quite, ahem, similar, the focus is all on who employed the best sartorial strategy.

Mary-Kate went bold in a leopard print blouse, paired with drapey pants that riffed off the Seventies pajamas-as-outerwear trend. Those platform boots (or was it the door-to-door car service) helped the The Wackness actress steer clear of that awkward, don’t-trip-on-your-trousers factor. We dig her signature chunky silver jewelry, and as for her beauty look? We’ve already let you know our stance on the grown-in, highlights with roots thing.

The true fashion mogul in the family, Ashley Olsen went slightly more subtle by wearing her cat print in scarf form. The taller twin draped the airy accessory over a fitted black leather jacket, and kept things comfortable in simple flat sandals. But, we’re torn on the plaid knotted long skirt. Is it cool Rei Kawakubo-esque, or better fit for a Pearl Jam roadie circa 1992?

So many inquiries, so little answers. What we really want to know, though, is what do you think? Who rocked the animal print better, MK or her other half, Ash? Let us know in the comments!