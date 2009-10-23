Olsen Twins: Fashion Line for Juniors to Launch at JC Penney

We hear from a little birdie that MK & A are launching yet another clothing line that will follow in the footsteps of the twins’ successful brands Elizabeth and James and The Row. Mary-Kate and Ashley‘s newest design venture is apparently a juniors’ line for JCPenney….and it’s called Olsenboye. Sounds like a step up from their previous Wal-Mart collaborations, but not quite up to par with their high-end basics brands.

The Olsens, however, aren’t the only celebs to have collaborated with the department store. Both Charlotte Ronson and Kimora Lee Simmons developed JCPenney diffusion lines, and with the Olsen name backing the collection, it’s only assumed that it will be a hit. Can we fit into juniors clothes? You better believe we’re going to try!