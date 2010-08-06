Olsen Twins Launch E-Commerce For The Row! Get Your Special Discount Code Here

Images courtesy of The Row

As if the Olsen Twins‘ empire couldn’t get any better, Mary-Kate and Ashley are launching online shopping for their ultra-luxe line The Row today. The slick site features 360-degree views of product (all the better to decide whether to drop a couple thousand on a gorgeous fall coat), bespoke material choices as well as video content they did get their start on camera after all. We focused on The Rows e-commerce experience to be engaging, effortless, and as user friendly as possible, Ashley explained. While women will surely find plenty in the Fall 2010 collection to ogle after, guys will soon be in on the fun too: The Row for men will eventually be offered on the site as well.

And heads up bargain hunters: To kick off the site launch, there’s a couple promotions going on. Check them out below!

1. Enter the promocode SHOPTHEROW at TheRow.com and take 15% off entire purchase. Offer expires on August 20 at 12 PM (noon) PST.

2. Registering your email on The Row’s online store automatically enters you

to win a pair of The Row leather motorcycle pants. Contest ends on August 20, 2010 at 11AM PST.

