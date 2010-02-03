Olsen Twins Launch Denim Line!

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen further flex their designer chops with the addition of a denim-based collection: Textile Elizabeth and James. The three-piece, 70s-inspired line includes styles that purposely match the aesthetics of the collection — bell-bottoms appropriately named the Hendrix, the cropped and low-slung Stevie, and the high-waisted Joni.

Looks from Textile Elizabeth and James: Left to Right: the Hendrix, the Stevie, and the Joni.

Once again, the twins instill a sense of their own fashion sensibility into the collection, as some of the designs recollect pieces pulled from their own wardrobes, dating as far back as high school.

The collection wholesales from $106 to $111 and will be launched in March at Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, and Intermix. A full lifestyle collection for Textile will be launched in the fall.

Were talking about the favorite things you want to wear with your jeans, like the ultimate flannel shirt, Jane Siskin told WWD. Siskin is the president and chief of LKoral Industries, which produces Elizabeth and James.

In the meantime, the Elizabeth and James mens collection will undergo a slight makeover, with a decreased emphasis on suits and an expansion of casual and outerwear.

It seems to be full-steam ahead for the Olsens, as their junior brand, Olsenboye, hits JC Penney department stores today, and they’ll be showing at Fashion Week for the first time for their higher end line, The Row.

