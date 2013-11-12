Because the only thing better than an Olsen twin magazine cover is two Olsen twin magazine covers. Mary-Kate and Ashley each got their own individual cover for Allure‘s December issue, and we have to say: fashion’s most famous twins struck quite the pose for the beauty magazine.

In the issue, the sisters discuss everything from their childhood in the spotlight to what it’s like to run a business—or, in their case, multiple ones: The Row, Elizabeth and James, a stake in BeachMint, and, recently, their first adult fragrance—in the world of fashion. “[Strangers assume we] had enough money to just do nothing, or [they ask] why would we go to college? And it’s such an uneducated perspective,” Mary-Kate says in the cover story. “You still have to grow within a business. You have to take a chance.”