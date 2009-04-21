Object Of Desire

Olsen Haus balance heels, $198, at nimli.com

Reason #1

Who said you have to sacrifice style to stay green. Olsen Haus designs shoes that are not only friendly to the environment, but keep you ahead of the curve when it comes to your feet.

Reason #2

These platform heels use natural linen with Microfibre to stay green. They steer clear of going granola with their punchy neon sole and a 3 inch heel keeps them sexy.

Reason #3

While these heels are pretty perfect, Olsen Haus has a whole range of vegan footwear from flats and gladiator sandals to ankle booties and silver sling back pumps.