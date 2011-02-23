Olivier Zahm: The Truth About Fashion’s Scruffy Lothario

It’s hard to stomach paying $35 for a fashion magazine, but I’ve always felt that Purple was more than simply thata fashion magazine. The tome is an impossibly hip, almost voyeuristic look into the lives of the fashion industry’s most revered characters, including Terry Richardson, Stefano Pilati, Ryan McGinley and Daphne Guinness. The man living this fashion fantasy is Olivier Zahm, the disheveled French charmer who seems to be stuck in the seventiesboth in terms of his style and his philosophy of “free love.”

Despite the out-in-the-open nature of his blog, Purple Diary, Zahm still remains a bit of an enigma. WWD sat down with the man behind the magazine and discovered some interesting details about his life and his profession that you’d never be able to deduce from all of the naked girls and party photos.

1. Olivier Zahm is the industry’s “most fashionable antifashion guy.

In Zahm’s opinion, “fashion” and “democratic” should never be used in the same sentence. This is why the industry is going in a vulgar, common, bad direction because of the direct access that doesnt come with an education, reflection, understanding, he told WWD. Tell us how you really feel about bloggers sitting next to you in the front row.

2. He is not a fan of fast fashion, blogging and tweeting.

He calls them both “vulgar and common. Ouch. It is interesting how Zahm claims to hate the democratization of fashion on the web, but his blog is the singular thing that made him so famous.

3. Despite his lavish lifestyle, Purple doesn’t draw in much of a profit, and Zahm works a number of side gigs to support himself and the magazine.

Luckily, Purple is the gateway to incredible relationships and opportunities within the industry for Zahm, including art direction jobs and photography projectshe even produced a corporate magazine for Chanel last year. WWD reports that Purple barely breaks even before finding ways to compensate the staff and pay its bills. A lot of Zahm’s perks come from trades with industry friends.

4.Purple is a one-man operation: Zahm is the editor and the publisher.

So it’s safe to say that everything and everyone who ends up in Purple is given the Zahm stamp of approval. He fills its pages with a mixture of subjects that speak to his “intellectual curiosity”artists, musicians, philosophersand high fashion spreads. His singular, strong visionno matter how risqu it may begoes unaltered due to the lack of a corporate publishing house. I dont want to accept [fashion] the way it is proposed, and I dont want to just be an instrument of this industry, he said.

5. Nudity and sex are not one and the same.

Nudity is a white canvas,” Zahm explained, and even though there are more naked models in Purple than clothed ones, he claims that it’s not at all about sexuality. Purple Fashion isnt a sex magazine hiding behind the facade of fashion. We prefer to think of nudity as Roland Barthes did, that its the Degree Zero of style.

6. Also, don’t call him a “sex maniac.”

He might publish his intimate liaisons on the Internet, attend glamorous parties and exude a “playboy” lifestyle, but he’s frustrated by the press’ characterization of him as some sort of dirty horndog. I like to flirt with women, I like to meet new people. This is a mirror of my life and the life of the people who work and are featured in the magazine, said Zahm.

7. Zahm’s breakup with Natacha Ramsay was caused in part by his blog, Purple Diary.

It’s not all that surprising that Zahm’s girlfriend wasn’t too pleased when he posted photos of his sexual exploits with other women on the Internet. I was pushing the limits of whats private and public, but it wasnt for me, he told WWD. It ended badly with my girlfriend and made me reevaluate the necessity of a certain privacy. I was lovesick for six months.

Now he’s going to change it up, and his blog will still contain a smattering of the Purple Diary pics we know and love, while featuring content from the magazine and an online boutique. But don’t worrythe Purple web site surely won’t be like anything else out there: Its a bit more intimate and narcissistic and glamorous.

All photos by Olivier Zahm