Olivier Theyskens Teaches Us How To Draw, Pronounce His Name

Just because Olivier Theyskens used to design for Rochas and Nina Ricci (fancy!) and his upcoming runway show as artistic director for Theory is officially the hottest ticket at New York Fashion Week, doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have a sense of humor. Harper’s Bazaar sent Derek Blasberg who always provides a bit of comic relief to spend a magical day in Theyskens’ design studio as he prepped looks for the Fall 2011 collection.

The designer wasn’t exactly impressed with Blasberg’s sketching and cutting skills, but he does offer some constructive criticism after the writer announces that his drawing “looks like a dude.” Watch the video below, and try not to fall in love with Theyskens’ dreamy French accent, especially when he teaches us all how to correctly pronounce his last name.