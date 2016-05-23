Olivier Rousteing to Design the Sneakers the Kardashians Will Be Living in This Summer

Scroll To See More Images

Good news for any Balmain fans put off by the $1,200 price tag on the label’s sneakers: Olivier Rousteing is collaborating with NikeLab on a “Football Nouveau” collection this summer, and you don’t have to have a Kardashian-scale bank account to afford it.

While the goods likely won’t be cheap—Riccardo Tisci’s NikeLab Dunks ran for $300 earlier this year—they’ll at least be more approachable than Balmain’s usual four-figure-plus pieces, and from the images released by Nike today, they stay true to the brand’s signature gilded aesthetic.

“I really wanted to mix black and gold,” the designer explains in a behind-the-scenes video. “Black because it’s sleek and chic and at the same time timeless, and the gold is about victory; it’s about winning.”

The collection includes four styles of sneakers—the Magista football boot, the Free Mercurial Flyknit, the Roshe Tiempo VI, and the Hypervenom 2—all featuring metallic gold embroidery or piping, plus a women’s jacket-slash-zip-up-dress (we’re guessing Kylie Jenner will wear it as the latter), sweatpants, and a crop top with a gold Nike swoosh.

Interestingly, the faces of the collection aren’t any of Rousteing’s inside posse of Instagram stars, but rather two professional French soccer players, Blaise Matudi and Laure Boulleau. “I really believe that soccer players are the new icons of today,” says the designer.

The NikeLab x Olivier Rousteing: Football Nouveau collection will be available June 2 at nike.com/nikelab and select NikeLab stores. Get a peek at the pieces below: