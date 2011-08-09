Olivia Wilde’s Cowboys and Aliens Looks: Manic Moments

Olivia Wilde is new to the whole red carpet multi-city press junket dressing thing, so, of course, there’s going to be a bit of a learning curve. It seems, however, that the actress can’t decide if she wants to be a gothic bohemian or a sleek Victoria-Beckham type.
I don’t know if she’s switching up the stylists in each city or just going rando on purpose but it’s coming off as very style bi-polar. Click through to see what I mean.
Last night, Wilde walked the carpet in a fitted Tom Ford dress that looks gorgeous on her. I mean, she is gorgeous.
Prior to that, though, she wore an oddly long, fringed Gucci dress that calls to mind Wiccans or Stevie Nicks.
But prior to that, Wilde went almost 80s power bitch in a red Antonio Berardi dress with bold shoulders. It was hot.
But even before that slinky red number, Olivia wore a lacy Dolce & Gabbana gown that's actually, totally Wiccan. I'm just confused about the story she's trying to tell.