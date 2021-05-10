Here’s What Olivia Wilde Thinks of Photos of Harry Styles Making Out With Another Actress

If you were wondering about Olivia Wilde’s reaction to Harry Styles and Emma Corrin’s PDA pics, just know that Ms. Wilde was a-OK with it—at least as long as those makeout flicks were for the sake of cinema!

In case you missed it, Harry, 27, and Emma, 25, made headlines recently after they were photographed kissing on the set of their upcoming film, My Policeman, in London. You can see the photos here (And if Emma looks familiar, it’s because you may know her from The Crown season 4, where she portrayed the late Princess Diana.) Their steamy flicks left some fans curious to know Olivia’s reaction, considering she and Harry are rumored to be dating. But don’t worry—as one source explained to Us Weekly on May 8, the Booksmart director, 37, was genuinely “not bothered” by it.

“[Olivia’s] not bothered by Harry’s on-camera romance with Emma. This isn’t the first time she’s been in a relationship and had to deal with her partner kissing other actresses,” the insider said. “If anything, she’s excited about his role in the film and thinks he’s doing an amazing job. Plus, she’s confident in their relationship as they’re going very strong!” The source went on to reveal that the Don’t Worry Darling boss is keeping close to her new beau, anyway. “Olivia is still in London, supporting Harry behind the scenes,” the source added. “She gets a chance to bond with the cast when they’re not filming but is more so excited to spend alone time with Harry when he’s off set.”

Harry and Olivia first sparked romance rumors following Olivia’s split from her fiancé Jason Sudeikis in November 2020. The duo, who broke up after nearly 10 years together, also share two children: son Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4. It wasn’t long after their breakup, however, that sources began speculating that Olivia was dating the former One Direction member, who she had cast in her upcoming psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling, earlier that year. Soon enough, the pair all but confirmed the rumors when they were spotted holding hands at a friend’s wedding in January 2021.

While neither has publicly addressed their romance, Olivia hasn’t been shy about singing Harry’s praises. She took to Instagram in February to gush about his “humility and grace” on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, before going on to note how Harry “blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards.”