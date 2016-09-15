Why Is Pregnant Olivia Wilde Riding the Subway?

For some reason, Olivia Wilde is out there riding the subway like the rest of us urban strap-holders. We’re not really sure why that is, but perhaps even more perplexing: No one is getting up to give the very pregnant mom a seat. What gives?

Well, first of all, if you’ve ever had the pleasure of riding the subway in NYC, you’ve probably noticed that everyone is on their headphones, on their phones, or reading a book—sometimes, all three at once. No one looks up from their phones/books/laps for fear of either a) making eye contact with a crazy person; or b) being motioned to remove their headphones so some guy can hit on them, which is even scarier than option (a).

In any event, we’re surprised Wilde is a subway rider, but we’re not shocked in the least that no one gave her a seat. Keep in mind that it’s not that New Yorkers are all total jerks—city dwellers in these parts are actually quite kind on the whole, just a tad self-obsessed.

Well, there is one New Yorker who is a total jerk, a tweeter who goes by the name of Kyle, who responded to Wilde’s tweet by writing, “1. I didn’t tell u to get pregnant 2. Get an Uber (you can afford it) 3. I paid the same amt as you for the subway ride.”

Olivia’s pitch-perfect response:

Even John Legend was outraged:

Coward-hearted Kyle deleted that tweet and went private. Eat a bag of dicks, indeed.