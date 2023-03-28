Olivia Wilde’s Net Worth Reveals She ‘Spends More Than $100K A Month’—Jason Sudeikis Is Trying To ‘Litigate Her Into Debt’

Scroll To See More Images

She may be one of Hollywood’s most talked about stars in recent memory, having dated pop star Harry Styles after a rather public and messy breakup with the Ted Lasso creator Sudeikis, but Olivia Wilde’s net worth may not be as high as experts previously estimated.

Sudeikis and Wilde share two children together after being together—engaged to but never married—for nine years: Otis, born in 2014, and Daisy, born in 2016. In 2023, they found themselves amid a messy custody battle, during which she accused him of trying to “litigate her into debt.” As many will remember, Wilde was unceremoniously served custody papers in front of a 3,000-person crowd at CinemaCon in 2022. “To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted,” she told Variety in late August. “But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.” Jason maintained he had no knowledge that this is how the papers were going to be delivered and felt bad for how the events ultimately transpired. “I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened… I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment,” he said in a statement to the court, per Vulture reports.

What is Olivia Wilde’s net worth?

What is Olivia Wilde’s net worth? Celebrity Net Worth had her fortune valued at $25 million but court documents suggest it’s less than half of that. According to the Daily Mail, Wilde’s fortune is worth a little over $10 million as revealed in a declaration of income and expenses included in a custody battle between her ex and the father of her two children, Jason Sudeikis.

According to the leaked filings, Wilde spends $107,000 a month including a mortgage of more than $58,000, $6,500 on utilities like gas, water and electricity, and $4,000 on laundry and cleaning. Her total assets stand at $10.569 million, including $645,000 in bank accounts, $3.9 million in stocks and bonds, and $6.02 million in real estate and other property. Wilde declared her monthly income is $71,667.

In previous court filings, Wilde claimed that Sudeikis was dragging out his legal battle with her because he was trying to “litigate her into debt”. Her lawyers wrote, per the Daily Mail: “While Jason can afford to spin his wheels with filing after filing, Olivia cannot,” her lawyers wrote in advance of a hearing scheduled in Los Angeles on Friday, March 24, 2023, but were subsequently canceled. “Jason seems intent on throwing whatever he can against the wall to see what will stick, and this Request for Order seeking a stay of the California Parentage action is just the latest example.”

It comes after Sudeikis, per TMZ, unsuccessfully petitioned for the case to be moved from California to New York, where he lives—the latter of which is typically less generous with child support—but that information came as a surprise to Wilde who was trying to mend their relationship. “We were scheduled to start working with a family therapist in California in mid-January. I thought things were calming down and were going to move forward in a more amicable, respectful fashion. Instead, I learned on January 10, 2023, that the entire time I was negotiating the parenting time schedule in California, [Jason] was plotting to proceed with the New York Child Support proceeding behind my back,” Wilde apparently said in the same court filings.

“[Jason’s] underhandedness and bad faith in these proceedings is astounding… I am completely perplexed at why he believes that engaging in intimidation or trickery will serve him or our children’s best interests.” In a win for Wilde, a legal filing, seen by Page Six and signed on August 5, 2022, by Danielle M. Rodriguez, Esq. Court Attorney-Referee, read: “Judge Powell and this Referee agreed that New York was not the home state of the subject children, but rather California was the children’s home state.”

Wilde slammed the leaking of the court papers. In a statement issued to E! on March 24, 2023, her reps said: “The sealed and private documents that were leaked today are the utmost breach of trust and never intended for public consumption. This private family matter, involving young children, has continued to be a tabloid fixture and the press coverage dating back a year has been relentless and traumatic.” The statement concluded, “Olivia only continues to be focused on co-parenting her children and moving past this difficult period swiftly and drama-free.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wilde has had an impressive property portfolio. In 2011, she paid $2.295 million for a 3,284-square-foot home in Los Feliz, LA, and sold the four-bedroom home for $2.19 million in July 2013. In 2019, Wilde and Sudeikis purchased a four-bedroom home in Silver Lake, LA, for $3.49 million. In 2014, the couple bought a nine-bedroom Brooklyn townhouse for $6.5 million. While living in a five-bedroom home with then-boyfriend Styles in Los Feliz, the couple was paying a reported $10,000 a month in rent for a recently renovated, $2.45 million home.

What was Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling salary?

What was Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling salary? Showbiz Galore reported Wilde took home $300,000 for her part as director and in the role of Bunny, but that may not be correct. The site had stated that there was a significant pay disparity between leading actors Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, Wilde’s then-rumored, IRL love interest.

According to the site, Pugh took home $700,000 for her role as Alice Chambers, while Styles reportedly earned $2.5 million. “There is absolutely no validity to those claims,” Wilde refuted in her Variety cover story published in August 2022. “There has been a lot out there that I largely don’t pay attention to. But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me. I’m a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it’s something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director,” she added.

What is Jason Sudeikis’ net worth?

What is Jason Sudeikis’ net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jason Sudeikis’ net worth is estimated to be $25 million. With the wildly successful Ted Lasso and a lauded comedy career, Sudeikis revealed while speaking at the Indeed FutureWorks 2022 conference that two steps to success helped him with his jobs. “It’s two things: setting tiny goals and just trying to keep up with people better than me.” He set an example when he was a cast member on Saturday Night Live. “It was a job I never thought I’d get,” he said via CNBC. “Then when I moved into the cast, I came in with Andy Samberg, Bill Hader and Kristen Wiig, this new generation [of comedians] that really took off. We were all thrown in the deep end together with people like Amy Poehler, Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph, all these great senior leaders that we just tried to keep up with.”

He then added that looking up to people can also help pave the way toward great achievements. “Pay attention to the people who have carved a path slightly ahead of you.” He gushed over his job being a dream role for himself. “When you have that relationship between finding what you love and then loving what you found … it’s a harmony that you can’t really explain, but just getting to do it is really fun, too.”

