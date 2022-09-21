Here’s How Olivia Feels About Co-Parenting With ‘Ex’ Jason Amid Their Custody Battle

Co-parenting. Olivia Wilde loves her kids so much. In a new interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Don’t Worry Darling director revealed how she feels about being a single mom amid her custody battle with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

During the episode that aired on September 21, 2022, Wilde was asked about how being a single mom affects her kids and she talked about the challenges it had on her family. “It’s allowed for some really deep conversations with my kids about emotions and about happiness and about what family means and love,” Wilde explained about her two kids with Sudeikis (who she refers to only as her ex), Otis, 8 and Daisy, 5. “It’s actually allowed me to get to know them in a different way. My priority is them, as long as they’re happy and they’re healthy. My ex and I agree on that. They’re our everything to us. She then elaborated on how there are different families where their situation is “hard but doable” for them “There are so many families that are blended and different shapes. If you can surround them with so much love, then it’s OK. But it’s tricky because we’re not doing it in private.”

Wilde was on stage in front of 3,000 audience members at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 27, 2022, when a woman interrupted her as she read from a teleprompter to give her a manila envelope, which was labeled with the words “Personal and Confidential.” “This is for me?” Wilde said in the middle of her presentation for Don’t Worry Darling at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “Is this for me?”

Wilde proceeded to comment about how the envelope was “very mysterious” before telling the crowd that she was “going to open it now because it feels like it’s a script.” When she opened the envelope and saw they were custody papers from Sudeikis, whom she split from in 2020 after nine years together, Wilde put the papers back in the envelope and said, “OK, got it. Thank you.” She continued her presentation on Don’t Worry Darling and didn’t talk about the envelope again.

A source told The Hollywood Reporter on April 27, 2022, that Sudeikis—who split from Wilde in November 2020 wasn’t aware that his ex-fiancée would be served custody papers in public while at CinemaCon on Wednesday to promote Don’t Worry Darling, her upcoming movie with her boyfriend, Harry Styles, and Florence Pugh. “Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” the insider said. “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered, as this would solely be up to the process service company involved, and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

In the court documents obtained by Us Weekly on August 10, 2022, Jason wrote, “I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia’s current partner because Otis and Daisy might be present,” Sudeikis reportedly wrote, referring to Olivia’s partner Harry Styles. “I did not want service to take place at the children’s school because parents might be present.” He then sincerely apologized to Olivia for ruining her talk. “I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened. Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”