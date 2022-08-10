Olivia Just Accused Jason of Trying to ‘Embarrass’ Her With the ‘Aggressive’ Way He Publicly Served Her Custody Docs

Firing back. Olivia Wilde just slammed Jason Sudeikis on their ongoing custody battle. The Don’t Worry Darling director filed court documents in Los Angeles against her ex-fiancé and the documents revealed how she felt about being served during the promotion of her movie.

An insider explained to Us Weekly on August 10, 2022, that the court documents showed Olivia’s feelings about how Jason’s court documents were served. “Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” the insider explained. “He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.” Olivia claimed that the “outrageous legal tactics” felt calculated. In the court documents, Olivia claimed, “Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible. The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests. Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children’s sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles.”

Olivia was on stage in front of 3,000 audience members at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 27, 2022, when a woman interrupted her as she read from a teleprompter to give her a manila envelope, which was labeled with the words “Personal and Confidential.” “This is for me?” she said in the middle of her presentation for Don’t Worry Darling at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “Is this for me?” she then commented about how the envelope was “very mysterious” before telling the crowd that she was “going to open it now because it feels like it’s a script.” When she opened the envelope and saw they were custody papers from Jason, Olivia put the papers back in the envelope and said, “OK, got it. Thank you.” She continued her presentation on Don’t Worry Darling and didn’t talk about the envelope again.

Olivia and Jason were together from 2011 until November 2020. The couple got engaged in 2013 and share two children together: Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5. Olivia started dating Harry in January 2021 after meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling where Olivia directed and Harry acted. An insider told HollywoodLife on February 21, 2022, that the couple is going slow and steady. “[Olivia] doesn’t want to move too fast and scare [Harry] off,” the insider said. “She’s been married before and had a near-decade relationship with Jason and has kids, so she is eager to see where this relationship goes with intentions of it being great but seeing how it all plays out.”

On whether or not he had knowledge about how the docs were served, he said in the court documents, “I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia’s current partner because Otis and Daisy might be present,” Jason wrote, referring to Olivia’s current partner Harry Styles. “I did not want service to take place at the children’s school because parents might be present. “I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened. Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”