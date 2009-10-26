Olivia Wilde: “House” Star Glams Up 2009 Environmental Media Awards

Oliva Wilde (above) was crowned “Hottest Woman Alive” by Maxim magazine, and ever since she has been flawlessly living up to the expectations. We love this cut-out, lace black mini. This was the perfect outfit for this year’s Environmental Media Awards.

Ginnifer Goodwin

How adorable is Ginnifer Goodwin’s cropped cut? She might have beat out Oliva for best dressed, except she forgot to smile. A serious star always shows some pearly whites for the fans.

Katie Cassidy

This one shoulder black and white mod mini fit Katie perfectly. Her black ankle booties and studded clutch certainly impressed us.

Emily VanCamp

Remember Emily from the CW’s Everwood, you know, Efron’s girl? If not, catch her on Brothers and Sisters as Rebecca Harper.

Jason Mraz

Accompanied by his mystery date. If your date is going casual, in jeans and zip up, why in the world would you wear a floor length silk(blend) black halter? If it were up to us, we would have liked to see Mraz go with….

Alanis Morissette

With her casual smile, we think Morissette and Mraz would have made a cute couple. What do you think?