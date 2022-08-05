Here’s What Harry & Olivia Were Really Like on Set After Reports Florence Was ‘Uncomfortable’ With Them Dating While Still With Jason

Keeping it professional. Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ relationship on the set Don’t Worry Darling is a very hot topic. After reports that co-star Florence Pugh was uncomfortable about their on-set relationship, more sources came forward to dish on their relationship on the set of their movie Don’t Worry Darling.

Multiple sources came forward to Page Six to tell about their experiences with the “As It Was” musician and the Booksmart director. “Olivia was super professional — both she and Harry were. We were all surprised to hear that they were an item and didn’t even realize they were a couple until the news was out publicly,” one source said. Another source confirmed that they didn’t recognize Olivia and Harry’s relationship. “We were filming the movie at the height of COVID. Everyone had a job to do and we were focused on that. I certainly didn’t see Harry and Olivia all over each other!” they said.

The reports come after another source came forward to Page Six on July 30, 2022 about how co-star Florence Pugh and the rest of the crew felt uneasy about the new relationship “I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason [Sudeikis] when she first hooked up with Harry,” the first source said. “Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set at the beginning a few times, so I think this all made people feel a little uncomfortable,” a source dished. However, with the new reports, a separate source said, “The set was strictly closed to visitors since we were at the height of Covid lockdown.”

Olivia and Jason were together from 2011 until November 2020. The couple got engaged in 2013 and share two children together: Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5. Olivia started dating Harry in January 2021 after meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling.

Olivia promoted the movie on her Instagram while praising Florence’s acting work. “Watching this woman work was such a f–king thrill! Cannot wait to show you more. @florencepugh@dontworrydarling.” However, fans are skeptical since Florence hasn’t promoted the movie that she’s starring in. “The way Florence Pugh has yet to post about don’t worry darling even though there are two trailers out for it and yet she’ll post about every single other project that she’s doing right now like what did Olivia Wilde do ????” one user tweeted. However, one source close to the Black Widow actress said that scheduling conflicts made her not post about the anticipated suspense film. A source told Page Six, “I heard she was already scheduled to post [about Oppenheimer] that day for some specific reason, it had nothing to do with a response to Olivia.” Another source noted, “Florence is shooting Dune right now and out of pocket. I’m sure she will be front and center for the [Don’t Worry Darling] promo. Once the promo starts in late August, early September, I’m sure she’ll be visible.”