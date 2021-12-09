Olivia Wilde Just Responded to ‘False Narratives’ About Her Dating Harry After Her Split From Jason Sudeikis

Breaking her silence. Olivia Wilde responded to Harry Styles and Jason Sudeikis rumors in her first interview about her relationship with the One Direction member since the two started dating almost a year ago.

In an interview with Vogue published on December 9, 2021, Olivia was asked about the 10-year age difference between her and Harry and why she’s stayed mum about their relationship since they started dating in January 2021. “It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative,” she said. “But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”

Olivia—who ended her engagement with Jason in November 2020 after nine years of dating—also confirmed that she’s the happiest she’s “ever been” in her current relationship with Harry. “In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us,” she said. “I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that.”

Olivia also told Vogue about why she’s excited to become older. “I felt really thrilled to get older. It’s great when you get too old to play dumb. … As you get older as a woman, you put up with less bullshit,” she said. “I’m only willing to surround myself with people who are positive and root for others. I choose kindness. I choose joy.”

Olivia’s interview comes a month after Harry—who met his girlfriend in September 2020 after he was cast in her upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling—broke his silence on their relationship in an interview with Dazed. “I’ve always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life,” Harry told the magazine in November 2021.

Olivia’s relationship with Harry came two months after she split from Jason, with whom she shares son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 5. A source told Us Weekly in January 2021 that Harry was “a reason” Olivia ended her engagement to Jason but wasn’t the only reason why their relationship didn’t work. “Olivia called off the engagement in early November but only after she already had gotten close to Harry,” the insider. “Whether Harry knows it or not, he was a reason for the split and it blindsided Jason — he totally adores Olivia and is devastated. Family is his biggest priority.”

Another source, however, denied to Us Weekly that Harry was the sole “reason” for Olivia and Jason’s split. “The engagement was called off early last year, as was previously reported. Harry was in no way the reason for their split,” the insider said. A third source also claimed at the time that Jason and Olivia were “already done” by the time she moved on with Harry. “Harry did not break up an engagement,” the insider said.

As for how Jason, who’s currently dating model Keely Hazel, felt about the split, a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time that the Ted Lasso star was “hurt” by Olivia’s romance with Harry. “Olivia and Jason ended amicably and both wanted to remain close and stay friends for the sake of their kids and because they have mutual respect and love for one another,” the source said, noting that Jason hoped he and Wilde “would eventually reconcile and get back together.” The insider continued, “He has been really hurt and somewhat jealous that Olivia has moved on with Harry.”

The source also noted that Wilde “liked” Harry before they went official. “Olivia has always admired and liked Harry and specifically wanted to cast him because of that and she thought he would be perfect,” the insider said. “Olivia is really happy with Harry and they have fun together and have gotten to be really close through spending so much time together both on set and in their personal lives.”



