Olivia & Florence Had ‘Several Disagreements’ While Filming ‘Don’t Worry Darling’—Here’s If They Were ‘Personal’

The drama keeps on going. Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh’s feud gets tenser. A source close to the Don’t Worry Darling director and star reveals the real reason why there’s a rift between the two.

The insider told Us Weekly on August 31, 2022, that Florence is trying to distance herself from the movie. “Florence and Olivia have had several disagreements personally and professionally, that’s why Florence isn’t doing any press for the movie,” the source said. The film will premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 5, 2022. It’s reported that Florence’s press will be limited to the festival only and that she won’t be doing any press outside of that.

This just adds to the unfolding drama and rumors that Florence and Olivia don’t get along. Recently, another report revealed that Florence was angry that Olivia was not on set most of the time. “Pugh, in particular, was angered by the absences, according to these sources, and one source personally witnessed a tense conversation about this issue between the two,” Puck News reported. The two also have differing views on the sex scenes included in the film. While Olivia focused on it as “female hunger, and specifically this type of female pleasure,” Florence disagreed with the use. “When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it. It’s not why I’m in this industry,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in August. “Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that. That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [Don’t Worry Darling] bigger and better than that.”

Page Six reported that Olivia’s new relationship with Harry Styles also made Florence uncomfortable. “I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry,” the source told the outlet. “Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set at the beginning a few times, so I think this all made people feel a little uncomfortable.”

Olivia started dating Harry in January 2021 after meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling while she was still engaged to Jason Sudeikis. An insider told HollywoodLife on February 21, 2022, that the couple are going slow and steady. “[Olivia] doesn’t want to move too fast and scare [Harry] off,” the insider said. “She’s been married before and had a near-decade relationship with Jason and has kids, so she is eager to see where this relationship goes with intentions of it being great but seeing how it all plays out.” During an appearance at CinemaCon promoting Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia was served custody papers from Sudeikis on April 27, 2022. Jason reportedly wasn’t aware that his ex-fiancée would be served custody papers at the event, but considered serving her the papers at Harry’s house.