Unrecognizable! Olivia Wilde Went Blonde—and Chopped Off Her Hair

Olivia Wilde may have snipped off a few split ends a couple months ago because she didn’t want to look like Melania Trump from the back, but that’s nothing in the grand scheme of things. What is something, though: Wilde chopped her hair into a long lob—and dyed it blonde. At least, we think it’s Wilde. Honestly, it could be some other gorgeous woman who very closely resembles her, but with short blonde hair.

“Oh what’s up, BLONDE LIFE 🤘,” she wrote. What’s up, indeed.

In a second snap from last night, Wilde rolled into an event only to find that her BFF Kate Mara had done basically the exact same thing to her mane too. “When you roll up to the party with your new look and it turns out you just single white femaled your friend you haven’t seen in a year. 😂,” Wilde wrote. “So fun checking out the new #TiffanyHardWear collection tonight. Thanks for having us @tiffanyandco! #TiffanyPartner #iloveyoukatemara.”

As they say, friends who go blonde together stay together. Does anyone else have a yen for the salon right about now?