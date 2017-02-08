StyleCaster
Share

Unrecognizable! Olivia Wilde Went Blonde—and Chopped Off Her Hair

What's hot
StyleCaster

Unrecognizable! Olivia Wilde Went Blonde—and Chopped Off Her Hair

by
Unrecognizable! Olivia Wilde Went Blonde—and Chopped Off Her Hair
Photo: Getty

Olivia Wilde may have snipped off a few split ends a couple months ago because she didn’t want to look like Melania Trump from the back, but that’s nothing in the grand scheme of things. What is something, though: Wilde chopped her hair into a long lob—and dyed it blonde. At least, we think it’s Wilde. Honestly, it could be some other gorgeous woman who very closely resembles her, but with short blonde hair.

“Oh what’s up, BLONDE LIFE 🤘,” she wrote. What’s up, indeed.

16463904 722064724635606 7501107674625343488 n Unrecognizable! Olivia Wilde Went Blonde—and Chopped Off Her Hair

Credit: Instagram | @oliviawilde

MORE: Why Is Pregnant Olivia Wilde Riding the Subway?

In a second snap from last night, Wilde rolled into an event only to find that her BFF Kate Mara had done basically the exact same thing to her mane too. “When you roll up to the party with your new look and it turns out you just single white femaled your friend you haven’t seen in a year. 😂,” Wilde wrote. “So fun checking out the new #TiffanyHardWear collection tonight. Thanks for having us @tiffanyandco! #TiffanyPartner #iloveyoukatemara.”

As they say, friends who go blonde together stay together. Does anyone else have a yen for the salon right about now?

16230796 1958764354360276 7229684982971629568 n Unrecognizable! Olivia Wilde Went Blonde—and Chopped Off Her Hair

Credit: Instagram | @oliviawilde

MORE: Olivia Wilde Got a Serious Haircut—Thanks to Melania Trump

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share