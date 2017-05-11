Olivia Wilde Debuts New Dark ‘Do To Match Current World Mood

You might not think of your hair as a forum for political expression, but Olivia Wilde is making a thing of it. Back in December, when Olivia trimmed her long hair, she tagged the unveiling #NoMoreMelaniaHair on Instagram, and now she’s dyed her hair a dark, dark brown—possibly black—to match our a dark times.

The new color was revealed in an Instagram post last night, which the 33-year-old actress posted while at the dystopian daydream that is the 1984 play on Broadway. “Dark times call for dark hair,” she captioned the photo.

To be fair, there was one haircut that appeared to be devoid of sociopolitical statements between her December trim and May coloring. Back in February, she chopped it to its current chin length and dyed it full-on blonde. But the pendulum has swung back to black-ish, and as a summer color, we’re into it.