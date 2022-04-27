Olivia Was Just Seen With Madelyn Cline’s Ex After Her Breakup With Her BF—Here’s If They’re Dating

Romantic? Before performing on stage at the New York City run of her Sour tour, Olivia Rodrigo was spotted with Zack Bia for a close dinner. The question is: Are Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia dating?

The “good 4 u” singer and the DJ were seen out in New York City on April 26, 2022, before and after Olivia performed her first of two nights at Radio City Music Hall. Olivia and Zack were seen leaving Bar Pitti for a casual dinner before the show. The duo were seen again at Zero Bond, a private social club, after Olivia performed at her sold-out concert. This time, the DJ and musician were more lowkey, with Olivia wearing a sheer corset while Zack dressed in a hoodie zipped all the way up blocking his face. See the pictures of their date here.

This is the duo’s first public appearance together. However, a source told E! News that the bonding started around the time of the Super Bowl in February 2022. “He invited her to Super Bowl parties that he was DJing that weekend and she went to support him,” the source revealed. “They hit it off and have been casually hanging out.”

While Zack and Olivia haven’t confirmed they are dating, the source elaborated that they enjoy spending time together despite their busy schedules: “Zack [feels] that Olivia is really down to earth and he loves how low-key she is. It’s a good balance between them.”

Olivia previously dated former entertainment writer and producer Adam Faze. Olivia and Adam were first seen publicly together at the Space Jam 2 premiere in June 2021. The duo split in February 2022, with a source telling People at the time, “They’ve been over for a bit now.”

Zack was previously linked to Outer Banks’ Madelyn Cline in November 2021. Though the two enjoyed time together, the DJ denied that they were dating on the “BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry” podcast at the time. “It is one of those things where we really enjoy hanging out and enjoy going to dinner,” Zack clarified. “But we never officially started dating and probably will never officially stop because we are just hanging out.” Zack also dated singer Madison Beer in 2018 to 2019.