I Nominate Olivia Rodrigo In Vintage Chanel For President

It’s the middle of 2021 and the COVID-19 vaccines are here, people. If you’re lucky enough to be able to actually get the jab, please do it! But don’t just take my word for it: Olivia Rodrigo just spoke at the White House—in a vintage Chanel suit, no less—so maybe you should listen to her instead. God, it’s brutal out here…unless you’re fully vaccinated, of course!

Rodrigo made a surprise appearance at The White House today in what can only be described as the most Clueless suit I have ever seen. The pop star was in D.C. to speak at today’s press briefing about the importance of youth vaccinations and honestly, this outfit was such a serve.

Rodrigo opted to wear a vintage tweed skirt suit from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 1995 collection, paired with bunched-up black socks and a pair of white heels by Giuseppe Zanotti that featured a massive platform. Like, how is she walking so confidently in those heels? I would break an ankle. Her tiny black Amina Muaddi purse completed the look.

Speaking to reporters alongside Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Rodrigo emphasized her support for getting vaccinated and encouraged her fans—most of whom are members of Gen Z—to do the same. “I’m in awe of the work that President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative,” she said.

“It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov,” the 18-year-old continued.

We love a well-spoken queen with a good head on her shoulders! And a good outfit on her body, for that matter!

Rodrigo’s trip to the White House comes one day after eagle-eyed fans caught her commenting on a throwback picture of Biden on the President’s official Instagram page. “I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well. Who’s willing to help?” The caption read.

“I’m in! See you tomorrow at the white house!” The singer commented. The interaction was quickly picked up from accounts like @CommentsByCelebs and Olivia reshared the screenshot to her own Instagram Stories, drumming up even more excitement.

Rodrigo has made a very fast name for herself as a fashion darling with a flair for all things retro over the past few months, taking inspiration from just about every decade. This full tweed ‘fit was just the latest in a line of ‘90s-inspired getups. This is the same gal who wore vintage a Betsey Johnson frock to her SOUR prom as well as a replica of Mandy Moore’s cheerleading costume from The Princess Diaries, remember??

Rodrigo clearly loves a vintage fashion moment. Can someone please give both of her stylists a (well deserved) round of applause? Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo have also made some serious fashion magic with celebs like Willow Smith for her recent NYLON digital cover and rapper YG, but the looks that the duo has pulled off with Ms. Rodrigo are hands-down my favorites.

Listen—I didn’t think that I could love Rodrigo any more than I already do, but this outfit—and her visit to the White House—have truly turned me into one of her superfans. Don’t mind me, I’ll just sit here and wait patiently for her to go on tour next year so I scream-sing the lyrics to “good 4 u.” See you there!