What Olivia Rodrigo’s Stylists Say To Wear At Music Festivals—From Doc Martin Charms To Claire’s Jewelry

The one person I think of when it comes to the extremely on-trend Y2K resurgence is Olivia Rodrigo. Whether she’s rocking a micro mini skirt, butterfly clips or plaid anything, miss Rodrigo is always looking as cool as possible, and that’s all in part thanks to her incredible stylists Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo. Now, with festival season underway, there were no other experts I wanted to talk to in order to get the low-down on the hottest festival trends and what we should all be wearing to our favorite concerts this year than the duo.

Turns out, shopping for a music festival couldn’t be easier. Because everything you need is basically at one place: Claire’s.

Think about it: where did you go when you were younger to get the cutest and most vibrant necklaces and bracelets? What store had the cutest clips, chains and bows? Exactly. This must be why the sisters have a partnership with the brand where they do everything from style the brand’s famous accessories to help people like me figure out wtf to wear to Gov Ball (which is sooner than you might think, besties).

Here’s what I learned from Chloe and Chenelle:

Claw clips, butterfly barrettes and Doc Martens will be your best friends this festival season. Your hair is your biggest canvas—dress it up with as many accessories, braids and buns as you want. Don’t forget about dressing up your shoes; your Docs can (and should!) be dazzled-up by adding charms to the laces. Ear cuffs, funky rings and butterfly anything should be your go-tos when searching for accessory ideas.

Below, check out some of the sister’s festival season picks to dress up your look and channel Olivia Rodrigo in the best way possible: