What Olivia Rodrigo’s Stylists Say To Wear At Music Festivals—From Doc Martin Charms To Claire’s Jewelry

The one person I think of when it comes to the extremely on-trend Y2K resurgence is Olivia Rodrigo. Whether she’s rocking a micro mini skirt, butterfly clips or plaid anything, miss Rodrigo is always looking as cool as possible, and that’s all in part thanks to her incredible stylists Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo. Now, with festival season underway, there were no other experts I wanted to talk to in order to get the low-down on the hottest festival trends and what we should all be wearing to our favorite concerts this year than the duo.
Turns out, shopping for a music festival couldn’t be easier. Because everything you need is basically at one place: Claire’s.
Think about it: where did you go when you were younger to get the cutest and most vibrant necklaces and bracelets? What store had the cutest clips, chains and bows? Exactly. This must be why the sisters have a partnership with the brand where they do everything from style the brand’s famous accessories to help people like me figure out wtf to wear to Gov Ball (which is sooner than you might think, besties).
Here’s what I learned from Chloe and Chenelle:
- Claw clips, butterfly barrettes and Doc Martens will be your best friends this festival season.
- Your hair is your biggest canvas—dress it up with as many accessories, braids and buns as you want.
- Don’t forget about dressing up your shoes; your Docs can (and should!) be dazzled-up by adding charms to the laces.
- Ear cuffs, funky rings and butterfly anything should be your go-tos when searching for accessory ideas.
Below, check out some of the sister’s festival season picks to dress up your look and channel Olivia Rodrigo in the best way possible:
Lilac Floral Hair Claws
Ditch your normal claw clip for something more wow-worthy. This set of four comes with funky floral-shaped clips that are unique, on-trend and supremely functional. You can wear them to hold your hair up in the back or place them throughout your locks for a more stand-out look.
Blue, Pink & Purple Butterfly Mini Hair Claws
There’s no place you can’t put a mini butterfly clip. In fact, Chloe and Chenelle encourage putting these adorable accessories along your Doc Marten laces to dress them up just as much as you would your hair. Genius. Check out the clever way they styled these clips in this insta.
Dr. Martens Unisex Platform Oxford
Chloe and Chenelle’s festival shoe of choice? Doc Martens, of course. You can’t go wrong with the classic combat boots, but these platform oxfords
really stand out. They add some height and more punk edge than the typical style.
Floral & Yin Yang Ear Cuffs
Don’t forget about dressing up your ears! These charm cuffs are giving Y2K in the most adorable way possible.
Mixed Spiral Rings
Yeah, you can buy a bunch of rings to layer, or you could grab these spiral ones that add even more depth and dimension to your look.
Yin Yang Charm Beaded Anklet
Don’t forget about your ankles this festival season. This adorable anklet will add some Yin and Yang to your festival endeavors.
Pink Ribbed Knit Hair Scrunchies
You can’t leave the house without as many scrunchies as possible, especially when you’re headed to a festival in the thick of summertime. It’s gonna be hot AF, so keep your hair up and out of your face in the most 90s way possible. Use these to style a cute ponytail, some mini space buns or pigtails.