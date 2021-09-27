Did Olivia Rodrigo Borrow Her Sexy Saint Laurent Dress From Hailey Bieber?

Scroll To See More Images

In Hollywood, it’s considered especially taboo to wear the same look as someone else to a major event. Nobody wants to end up on the “Who Wore It Best?” page of a tabloid pitted against another celeb! Apparently, though, wearing something extremely similar is A-OK—Hailey Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo in Saint Laurent are proof.

Arriving at the 2021 Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles, Olivia Rodrigo pulled what many might refer to as a “Miley.” Basically, she stepped out in something sexy and grown so as to separate herself from her former squeaky-clean Disney image. And she looked incredible, by the way.

Rodrigo’s black Saint Laurent gown featured a slit at the leg and a dramatic wavy neckline that put her cleavage front and center. It was a bold choice, but it paid off in spades! She looked every bit the classy-cool woman she’s striving to be.

To let the dress do all the talking, Rodrigo ditched her usual the-more-the-merrier Gen Z approach to accessorizing and wore nothing but a pair of black sandals. As for glam, she went with glowy skin, an understated eye and a classic red lip. She wore her long brown hair in a middle-parted updo with strands framing her face.

Immediately, I knew her gown was YSL—and not only because I’m a slave to scrolling runway imagery. Her look instantly reminded me of Hailey Bieber’s YSL Met Gala dress, worn just a few weeks earlier.

Upon further inspection, the dresses are definitely not the same, although the concept is certainly similar. Bieber’s neckline is more of a V-shape than a W, and features some embellishment on the trim for a little extra sparkle.

In this episode of “Who Wore It Best?” I’m here to argue that both women look amazing. YSL never misses, and this dress (in its many iterations) is a total hit! I also love seeing how differently they styled their looks, with Olivia’s updo, red lip and minimal accessories contrasted by Bieber’s beachy waves, nude lip and statement necklace.

Twinning or not, there’s no denying that this is Rodrigo’s sexiest ensemble to date. But that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been slowly but surely serving us the lewks! Her own Met Gala look, also by Saint Laurent, was equal parts sexy and playful, with a sheer lace jumpsuit and a black feathered top.

For the VMAs, Rodrigo showed her softer side in a glam hot pink and coral corsetted gown from Versace, complimented by some glitzy pink butterfly earrings. This is definitely the most femme red carpet look we’ve seen from Rodrigo so far, proving she won’t be one to serve the same look over and over again. We stan a style chameleon!

Of course, my all-time favorite Rodrigo look to date is her Elle-Woods-meets-Cher-Horowitz pink vintage Chanel skirt suit, worn to the White House. Talk about a power move! The black socks and chunky white platform heels really sealed the deal.

All in all, Olivia Rodrigo’s iconic fashion moments to date are few but fierce. As 2021 winds down and 2022 rolls around, I only see her becoming an even more major style star. And hey, maybe we’ll see her and Hailey in another complimentary look soon!