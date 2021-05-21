BRB, Making Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Lyrics My IG Captions Like It’s AIM in the Early-2000s

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album is here, which also means we just got a whole bunch of lyrics from SOUR for Instagram captions. At 18, the Disney Channel alum is proving she’s a lot more than just a one-hit-wonder after the viral success of her 2021 single, “drivers license.” Her lyrics on SOUR range from topics of self-empowerment to self-doubt that anyone who has ever been a teenager (or, TBH, a struggling twenty-something) can relate to.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star’s first studio album, SOUR, was released on Friday, May 21, to much praise from fans and music critics alike. Aside from the many fan theories surrounding the album (like, whether songs like “Deja Vu” and “drivers license” are about her rumored ex and HSM:TM:TS co-star, Joshua Bassett), there’s one driving theme on the record that’s uniting listeners everywhere: Angst. Yes, this album is oozing teenage angst and heartbreak in ways we all needed to hear, all in order to remind us that we maybe-actually haven’t let go of our own.

As many fans have pointed out on social media, Olivia seemingly gave us a soundtrack that feels right at home both during our Millennial AIM or Gen-Z TikTok days. But no matter where you stand in that timeline, one thing’s clear at this point: We’re all on Instagram. So, without any further ado, keep reading for some of the best lyrics from Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR to use as Instagram captions below.

For when you’re feeling yourself

“I hope I was your favorite crime.” – ‘favorite crime’

“Happier, prettier, jealousy, jealousy.” – ‘jealousy, jealousy’

“Their win is not my loss.” – ‘jealousy, jealousy’

“Do you love me, want me, hate me?” – ‘1 step forward, 3 steps back’

For when you need to shade your ex

“I hope you’re happy, but don’t be happier.” – ‘happier’

“Remember when you said that you wanted to give me the world?” – ‘good 4 u’

“You’re doin’ great out there without me, baby, like a damn sociopath.” – ‘good 4 u’

“Feel sorry for yourself.” – ‘enough for you’

“I made the jokes you tell to her when she’s with you.” – ‘deja vu’

“She thinks it’s special, but it’s all reused.” – ‘deja vu’

“I crossed my heart as you crossed the line – ‘favorite crime’

“I’m the love of your life until I make you mad.” – ‘1 step forward, 3 steps back’

For when you’re feeling a little emo

“If someone tells me one more time ‘Enjoy your youth’ I’m gonna cry.” – ‘brutal’

“Where’s my fuckin’ teenage dream?” – ‘brutal’

“It’s brutal out here.” – ‘brutal’

“Stupid, emotional, obsessive little me.” – ‘enough for you’

“Nothing’s forever, nothing’s as good as it seems.” – ‘hope ur ok’

“It’s always one step forward and three steps back.” – ‘1 step forward, 3 steps back’

For your next selfie

“I’m not just cool vintage clothes and vacation photos.” – ‘jealously, jealousy’

“Got a pretty face, a pretty boyfriend too.” – ‘jealousy, jealousy’

“Brown guilty eyes and little white lies.” – ‘traitor’

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.