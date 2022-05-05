Olivia & Sabrina Ran Into Each Other at the Met Gala—Here’s If They Talked After Their Joshua Drama

Making amends? Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter were seen talking together at the Met Gala on May 2, 2022. The “driver’s license” singer and the “Skin” singer were photographed together and fans are dying to know what the two were talking about two years after their infamous love triangle with Joshua Bassett.

For those who are new to the “driver’s license” drama, Olivia allegedly wrote the song about her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett. It’s speculated that the two dated and that Joshua moved on with fellow Disney co-star Sabrina Carpenter. The Internet was in a frenzy when “driver’s license” was released in January 2021, since Olivia sings about how her ex is now dating “that blonde girl” who is “so much older” than her. Sabrina was heavily implied to be the “blonde girl,” as many fans began deciphering the songs written by Joshua, Sabrina, and Olivia.

Fast forward to the 2022 Met Gala, the Bizaardvark star and the Tall Girl actress were snapped in the background of a photograph of Sebastian Stan. Though the pair was off in the back, fans were quick to spot the two rumored rivals talking to each other again. As one fan wrote in the comments section of the photo posted by Vogue, “OLIVIA AND SABRINA OMG.”

Though it is not known what the girls were talking about, it seems like the air is cleared between the two for good. Sabrina disputed claims that her song “Skin” was a diss track towards Olivia Rodrigo on January 24, 2021. “the song isn’t calling out one single person. some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I’ve had this past year,” the singer wrote in her Instagram caption. “it also shows that many things have actually gotten under my skin..”

The two have also moved on past their mutual ex. Olivia dated ex-entertainment writer Adam Faze in 2021 and was recently seen with DJ Zack Bia on several dates in New York City on April 25, 2022.

