Olivia Rodrigo Has Been Carrying Brandon Blackwood Trunk Bags On Repeat

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you don’t already know about Brandon Blackwood, then welcome to the party—you’re late, and not fashionably so. In 2015, Blackwood created his eponymous label of handbags that have since graced the wardrobes of major celebs including Kim Kardashian, Lupita Nyong’o, Winnie Harlow and so many more. Now, we add Olivia Rodrigo to the list of It Girls lusting after 2022’s It Bag: The Kendrick Trunk.

The brand wasn’t on my radar until the summer of 2020, when the now-iconic End Systemic Racism handbag was born. It was an instant hit, and KKW herself wore it in a post on her Instagram feed. This, for those who don’t know, is arguably the best thing that can happen to a new designer. Fans of Kardashian rushed to buy it, sold it out on repeat and became die-hard Blackwood lovers in the process.

But if you thought the brand would be a one-hit wonder, think again. The ESR Tote simply led fans to an array of other styles to obsess over. Now, we want everything from angular Arlen Bags to classic shoulder bags like the Cortni. But my personal favorite is the Kendrick Trunk—and apparently, it’s Olivia Rodrigo’s favorite, too.

OK, so maybe it’s her stylists’ favorite, but it’s all the same in my book! Sartorial duo Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo are the “wardrobe scientists” behind the budding starlet’s most notable looks, one of which includes her recent American Music Awards slay.

Clad in a sheer sequined David Koma gown that ended in a trumpet of periwinkle feathers, Rodrigo had to accessorize with a bag fun enough to compliment her red carpet attire. Luckily, the (now sold-out) Mini Kendrick Trunk in Chrome Mirror Leather fit the bill.

I smiled when I saw Rodrigo rocking the bag—but when I saw her rocking it again a few weeks later, I knew she must really be feeling the BB vibes. While attending Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch and receiving the Songwriter of the Year award from Avril Lavigne (watch the video, it’s so cute), the starlet had her trusty Kendrick Trunk in tow.

This time around, Rodrigo opted for the Evergreen hue to complement the bow of her Clavin Luo mini dress. The bag is still available on the ShopBop site for $165.

For a teen idol on the rise to wear the same bag twice? That’s a BFD (Big Freaking Deal). At this point, we can safely assume she has the Kendrick in a myriad of colors on standby just waiting for her next big outing! And not to flex, but I’ve had mine in Lavender calf hair forever, so I don’t even have to scramble to buy one the way you do right now.

And speaking of! As mentioned, her sold-out silver Mini Kendrick is impossible to get, but there are tons of other Kendrick Trunks available right now that would look just as good with your cold-weather wardrobe. Read on for a few favorites and prepare to become as big a Brandon Blackwood fan as Rodrigo and the rest of us.

Kendrick Trunk in Black Shearling

Shearling is everything right now, and a classic black bag never goes out of style.

Kendrick Trunk in Lavender

Behold, my own tried and true Kendrick of choice. The calf hair feels silky smooth to the touch!

Kendrick Trunk in Soft Purple

The Kendrick Trunk in Soft Purple gives me major Legally Blonde vibes, no?

Mini Kendrick Trunk in Baby Blue Shearling

Oh, you want to serve Ice Princess energy? Step right up and get this Baby Blue Shearling pick to pair with winter whites.

Mini Kendrick Trunk in Metallic Pink

If you loved Olivia Rodrigo’s metallic silver bag, perhaps this pebbled Metallic Pink iteration will suffice.