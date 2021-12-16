Good 4 Her: Olivia Rodrigo Just Dropped The Cutest Pop Punk Phone Cases In Existence

Scroll To See More Images

If you, like me, tried your hardest to get Olivia Rodrigo tickets last week and were left with bitter, long-lasting disappointment at not snagging a seat to what is perhaps the most highly anticipated tour since the Jonas Brothers A Little Bit Longer era (IYKYK), then I have something that might help you cope. Olivia just dropped a line of pop punk phone cases with CASETiFY and they’re all available now to shop. But, be warned: they’re expected to sell out about as quickly as her concert tickets.

The line includes seven cases and a metal phone strap, each with designs that nod to Sour. These aren’t just some randomly picked out colors or decals, either. Olivia herself was the creative director behind the project and she herself hand-picked everything that got included in the collection.

“It was really cool to be able to help create this collection with CASETiFY that reflects my vision and keeps sustainability at the forefront of each design,” she said in a statement.

Everything included is made with the brand’s Re/CASETiFY technology, which turns old used phone cases into new fully functioning ones. Nothing brutal about that. Everything in the collection is between $45 and $75, which might seem steep for a phone case, but when you take into consideration the careful crafting that went into each design, it makes sense.

The designs look like they came straight from that tattoo shop you’ve been dreaming about visiting, featuring sketches and doodles, as well as prints of Olivia herself. The butterfly-clad and checkered purple DNT ANSWER the Phone Case stands out. But the Broken Ego, Broken Hearted one might take the cake for our favorite.

Each style of case comes in iPhone 7, 8, X, 11, 12, and 13 size options. Check them all out below.

Broken Ego, Broken Hearted Phone Case

This call back to Brutal has us feeling happier than ever (see what I did there?). The edgy design is giving us ALL of the angst.

Anti-Poster Child Phone Case

It wouldn’t be an Olivia Rodrigo phone case collab without a phone case that features Olivia Rodrigo, would it?

Broken Butterfly Custom Case

Screaming, crying, throwing up, in awe of this broken glass design.

Butterfly Town Case

This gothic butterfly case has us ready to drop by Hot Topic for band pins and new gages.

DNT ANSWER the Phone Case

BRB while we use t9 texting when our phones are dressed up in this vintage case.