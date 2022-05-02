Olivia Rodrigo Wore A Sheer Chainmail Mini Dress To Eat Pasta & We’re In Awe

Scroll To See More Images

Nightlife is a huge component of New York City’s allure. For the average person, this can result in a few too many espresso martinis and a camera roll of photos to delete the next morning—but if you’re a celebrity, nightlife takes on a new purpose: an iconic fashion opportunity. There’s no doubt that the outing will include a run in with the paparazzi so something as simple as a dinner can turn into a fashion moment. Olivia Rodrigo’s chainmail dress is the latest fashion statement the singer made this week in New York City. Olivia Rodrigo may not be old enough to fully participate in New York’s nightlife so she put a spin on it and made it knightlife.

Olivia Rodrigo was spotted leaving Carbone on Sunday night and before I talk about her outfit, I must say that I am jealous that Rodrigo managed to get a reservation at the incredibly exclusive Italian restaurant. Since Olivia Rodrigo is only 19, I’m hoping she spent the night soaking up every last drop of Carbone’s incredible vodka sauce rigatoni. She left the dinner with her musically-inclined bestie, Conan Gray (who was also dressed up) and was ready for her street-style moment.

The pop star’s look was based around a completely sheer chainmail mini dress by the brand ABMUSH—and while there is no way the dress was comfortable to sit in, it certainly looked incredible. Rodrigo layered a black strapless bra with matching high-waisted boy shorts under the metal which helped emphasize her waist.

For jewelry, Olivia Rodrigo wore a silver spike necklace with a matching bracelet, large heart earrings and a collection of rings on her fingers. Her dramatic smokey eye makeup elevated the look’s literal heavy-metal vibe. It’s safe to assume that Rodrigo’s punk-rock accessories were inspired by Avril Lavigne who joined Rodrigo on stage in Toronto the night before to sing her hit song Complicated.

Olivia Rodrigo softened the outfit with sky-high platform heels and a bow handbag by accessories brand Mach & Mach. This look fits in perfectly with Olivia Rodrigo’s punk-princess style that she’s been consistently sporting on the red carpet and around New York City.

Olivia Rodrigo wore a black and pink Vivienne Westwood dress to this year’s Grammy Awards with a choker and similar platform heels—the singer is on her way to making the items clear elements of her signature style.

Last week, the singer was also spotted sporting a plaid mini skirt and a colorful sweater vest paired with platform loafers when arriving at her concert at Radio City Music Hall. Her style manages to walk the line of Y2K grunge and Disney-star sweet. It will be interesting to see how Rodrigo incorporates her signature look into tonight’s Met Gala theme of Gilded Glamour (think Bridgerton meets modern high-fashion). I predict that Rodrigo will add her typical Gen-Z flair to the era. Luckily for the singer, her signature choker necklace will fit the theme just fine.