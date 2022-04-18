Olivia Rodrigo & Megan Fox Can’t Stop Wearing This Affordable Pop-Punk Clothing Brand That’s Actually Within Budget

Scroll To See More Images

So many celebs and ‘It-Girls’ are partaking in the Y2K and pop-punk fashion revival. From micro-mini skirts to platform sandals, we’re seeing these nostalgic trends coming back in major ways. You’d expect A-listers to wear super pricey brands, but they’re actually getting dolled up in an affordable clothing brand that you can shop right this second.

Edikted creates clothing influenced by the latest street style and runway trends, except its garments won’t cost you hundreds. In fact, the majority of the brand’s collection won’t even cost you more than $75. We’ve gathered eight Edikted items that celebs have worn IRL, with none of them costing you more than $40.

Edikted-obsessed stars include none other than the pop-punk queens themselves, Olivia Rodrigo and Megan Fox. Hailey Bieber, Kristen Stewart and Anitta have also been spotted in the brand on multiple occasions.

With celeb names so big and price tags so small, we are more than ready to start shopping their fave pieces—from Olivia’s ‘Sour’ tour corset to Megan’s matching sets. Best of all, grab each of the following styles for a whopping 50 percent off during Edikted’s Easter sale.

Daria Strap Corset Top

Olivia wore this corset top on her ‘Sour’ tour, and it is peak pop-punk princess. The boned bodice, lace cups and faux suspender straps make this corset unlike any you might already own.

Dasha Micro Skirt

Olivia Rodrigo and Hailey Bieber can’t stop wearing the Dasha Micro Skirt. You can dress it up with a silky button-down blouse and platform sandals or dress it down with a slouchy sweater and combat boots. Either way, you’ll be serving major looks with the side slit.

Sia Low-Rise Cargo Pants

There’s no pop-punk without cargo pants, preferably low-rise ones like this pair from Edikted. The grommet belt and military pockets add an extra edgy flair to these pants.

Harley Knitted Crop Top

Megan cuddled up with MGK in Italy while wearing the Harley Knitted Crop Top and its matching pants. This set is the perfect casual date night ’fit, as evidenced by Megan.

X-Ray Printed Mesh Top

If we could borrow anything from Megan’s closet, it’d be the X-Ray Printed Mesh Top and its accompanying skirt. She paired the set with thigh-high leather boots and Tinker Bell bangs, and we are honestly still recovering.

Otto Cropped Cardigan

Kristen Stewart called on Edikted’s Otto Cropped Cardigan for a couple of her ‘Spencer’ press events. She wore both the white and black colorways, which shows just how much she loves this cardigan that looks so much more expensive than $27.

Everyday Ribbed Top

Picking out your Coachella OOTD is a big deal. Hailey opted for something simple and effortless (per usual), the Everyday Ribbed Top, for the music festival.

Denim Strap Bralette Top

Anitta is one of the latest celebs to sport Edikted. She just wore the Denim Strap Bralette Top to Swedish House Mafia’s album release party and went for a sparkly denim-on-denim look.