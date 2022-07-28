Olivia Rodrigo Just Wore The Hottest Revenge ‘Fit & Ran Into Her Ex

Scroll To See More Images

What would you wear if you knew you would run into your ex? Better yet, what would you wear if you knew you would run into your ex and take photos that would instantly go viral? It seems like a challenging, unlikely scenario but for this Disney star turned pop princess (no, not Hannah Montanta) it’s reality. Olivia Rodrigo successfully walked the red carpet with her rumored ex and looked incredible while doing it. Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett were reunited last night for the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season three premiere and fans are dying for more details about their interaction.

In case you missed it or haven’t listened to Olivia Rodrigo’s album Sour, the co-stars had a very public breakup detailed by Rodrigo’s song lyrics. Following their alleged split, Rodrigo and Basset starred in the second season of HSMTMTS with rumored tension on the set and have remained distant in public appearances—until last night. The duo was all smiles as they posed for photos together and as Rodrigo would say, “looked happy and healthy”.

The Good For You singer brought the edge with an all-black outfit for the premiere—a reminder that she’s forged her own popstar career beyond her start in the Disneyverse.

She paired a black mini skirt (a silhouette she frequently rocks) with a sheer strapless bandeau bodysuit. The mini skirt was layered over sheer tights that matched the bodysuit perfectly and blended into tall patent platform heels. The ensemble is by London-based designer Nensi Dojaka whose designs have been worn on the red carpet by celebs like Rihanna, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa. Rodrigo is a natural fit to join the A-list fashion crowd.

For accessories, Rodrigo rocked vintage silver Dior jewelry including earrings that said, “Dior for Peace” with a leather Dior choker necklace. She completed the look with her long hair worn in loose waves and a bold red lip.

Joshua Bassett coincidentally matched Rodrigo (*insert personal speculation here) and wore a silk black suit over a casual black ribbed tank and accessorized with a silver necklace.

Rodrigo’s revenge look fits in perfectly with her latest fashion choices. She’s been wearing a lot of punk-inspired pieces (and even performed with Avri Lavigne on tour). When she’s not rocking plaid on stage, Rodrigo brings her girly edge to the red carpet which is exemplified with by her stunning Vivienne Westwood Grammys look.

To see just how far Olivia Rodrigo’s style has progressed in the last few years, all you need to do is look up photos of her on the red carpet from the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season one premiere back in 2019.

Rodrigo wore a long black tulle skirt with some floral embroidery detail and paired it with a simple white t-shirt that said the word “love” on it. While she still clearly appreciates sending a message with her outfit (as shown by the vintage Dior earrings), her personal fashion has come a long way.