Shop The Exact Gummy Bear Ring From Olivia Rodrigo’s New ‘Brutal’ Video

I’m not one to say “I told you so,” but when I brought BONBONWHIMS to StyleCaster readers’ attention back in April, I knew it was the next big jewelry It Brand. Major fashionistas and celeb tastemakers like Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie were already wearing the brand’s creative, colorful pieces—and slowly but surely, it’s amassed even more majorly famous fans. As I watched and re-watched the new music video for “Brutal,” I couldn’t help but notice Olivia Rodrigo’s jewelry in one particular scene.

The “Brutal” video is, among other things, fantastic. In my opinion, it’s one of the best returns to music video-ing at its core that we’ve seen in a hot minute. And just as good as the concept and storytelling, of course, are the outfits. With portions of her face covered by virtual masks reminiscent of Instagram and Snapchat face filters, Rodrigo let her attire and accessories do the talking for the bulk of the video. That said, there was one piece in particular that stood out.

In the classroom scene, Rodrigo paired a punky plaid skirt and a red tank that says “Flirt” with a red beret and braided pigtails. Finishing off the look, she rocked some silver oversized soda tab-style earrings by Pattaraphan and a rectangular, glittery red ring with a black gummy bear on top. That ring, of course, was classic BONBONWHIMS.

Like it? Boy oh boy, do I have great news for you: You can snag one for yourself! BONBONWHIMS founder Clare Ngai isn’t one to send celebs exclusive pieces and leave their fans wanting something similar—she always makes sure they can get their hands on the real thing. In the past, fans went positively wild for a clear bubble ring worn by Ariana Grande, so I have no doubt that the aptly-named Brutal Ring will be the brand’s next big seller.

TBH, even if I wasn’t a fan of Rodrigo I’d want this ring. Gummy bear jewelry has been trending all summer, but I’ve been worried that the Rainbow Brite color scheme so many brands are pushing would wear itself out by fall. A classic emo-chic color combo like black and red never gets old! I love the thought of rocking this with an otherwise understated monochrome black look as a pop of something fun and quirky. Or, you know, as part of my inevitable Olivia Rodrigo Halloween costume.

Her BONBONWHIMS ring isn’t the only fun accessory Rodrigo wears in the video; she also rocks some seriously cute (And affordable! Under $50!) chunky gold hoops with flower detailing by Notte, not to mention a bevy of early aughts-inspired hair clips in the final scene. Unrelated, but I’d go as far as to say that Rodrigo is bringing pigtails back. And strangely, I’m here for it?

Bottom line, Rodrigo positively smashed her latest video. I’m thrilled that “Brutal” is her new single! It’s destined to have as much success as “Driver’s License” or “good 4 u,” just as I’m destined to copy her fashion choices and buy myself this gummy bear ring. Someone warn my credit card—it’s brutal out here!