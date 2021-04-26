Olivia Rodrigo’s First Major Magazine Cover Is A Whole Mood

Some people get dumped and retaliate with subtweets and a few drunken Snapchats, or worse (cringe) an embarrassing voicemail. Olivia Rodrigo retaliates by writing one of the greatest pop songs of the year and landing her first ELLE cover. We! Love! To! See! It! Lower the volume on “Driver’s License” for just a moment so we can focus on swooning over her look.

Personally, I didn’t know who Olivia Rodrigo was until this year. She was a baby star on the rise thanks to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but as someone who grew up on That’s So Raven and Lizzie McGuire, I considered myself a little too old to become a fan of any “new” Disney stars.

Then, I heard her song “Driver’s License” for the first time—on TikTok, natch. I immediately liked it, so I saved it on Spotify. Slowly but surely, I started seeing videos detailing the song’s inspiration, A.K.A. Rodrigo’s breakup with costar Joshua Bassett. I really thought I was too old to care about teen drama, but honey, I was invested. And so was literally everyone else.

In classic Taylor Swift fashion (Rodrigo worships the confessional songwriting icon), this Disney star turned her first single into an absolute smash hit. As a result, she’s landed the cover of ELLE‘s May 2021 Rising Stars issue. She usually serves girl-next-door vibes, so seeing her step it up in a Saint Laurent jacket and choker paired with edgy black latex gloves is honestly everything.

Stylist Kyle Luu did an incredible job amping up Rodrigo’s look without making me feel like she’s a little girl in costume. In a word, I’m obsessed.

And the fashion fun didn’t stop there! Rodrigo’s ELLE spread is littered with notable looks, from a Miu Miu dress paired with (you guessed it) even more latex gloves to a simple blue Adidas track jacket worn over a sculptural neon lace Terrence Zhou dress. My personal favorite look features a casual band tee paired with an outrageous Molly Goddard tulle skirt, white socks and studded Amina Muaddi heels.

To put it plainly, Rodrigo really did that. The looks in her spread feel elevated, but they really capture her essence. “Whether it’s in my fashion or my songs or my social media, I want to just be like, ‘Yo, this is me. And I’m sometimes weird as fuck, and I’m sometimes polished and put together,’” she tells ELLE in her cover story.

When she’s not shooting covers or filming music videos, Rodrigo’s look is far more more laid-back—and she’s a big fan of shopping sustainably. “Depop is my go-to,” she tells Elle in what must be the most Gen Z statement I’ve ever heard. Of course it is! As her fame grows and she works with more major designers, I’ll keep my fingers crossed that she continues to promote ethical fashion practices.

All in all, I’d say Rodrigo’s first big cover is as much of a hit as “Driver’s License.” Now, excuse me while I blare said tune until her debut album Sour drops on May 21. Just in time for a new summer bop!