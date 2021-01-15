Olivia Rodrigo Just Revealed the Real Meaning of ‘Drivers License’ Amid That Josh-Sabrina Drama

Since the release of her song, fans have wanted to know if Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” lyrics are about Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter, like the theories claim. For those who don’t know what the Olivia-Joshua-Sabrina love triangle is, here’s a recap.

Rodrigo—who stars with Bassett on Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series—released her debut single, “Drivers License,” on January 8. It didn’t take long for fans (and TikTok conspiracists) to theorize that the song is about her secret relationship and breakup with Bassett. (The two play love interests, Nini and Ricki on HSMTMTS.) The lyrics also led fans to believe that the song is about how Bassett broke up with her to date Carpenter, who Bassett has photographed a lot with as of late.

“You’re probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt She’s so much older than me / She’s everything I’m insecure about,” Rodrigo sings in the song. Carpenter, who has blonde hair, is four years older than Rodrigo. Rodrigo also posted a preview of “Drivers License” in July 2020, which originally said “brunette girl” instead of “blonde,” which made fans think that she changed the lyrics to reflect her love triangle with Bassett and Carpenter. Another reason why fans think that “Drivers License” could be about Carpenter and Bassett is because Bassett helped teach Rodrigo how to drive, as seen in resurfaced social media posts uploaded by YouTube channel LeBlanc Updates.

So what’s the truth? Well, in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Rodrigo explained where the inspiration for “Drivers License” came from. “I was driving around my neighborhood, actually listening to really sad songs and crying in the car, and I got home and I was like, ‘Maybe I’ll write a song about this—crying in the car,’” she said. “So I just sat down at my piano and plucked out some chords that I liked and it kind of happened that way.” Rodrigo went on to explain that she wrote most of the song “literally crying in my living room.”

As for the sound, Rodrigo revealed that Gracie Adams inspired “Drivers License” sonically. “One of my favorite artists and one of the coolest people ever is Gracie Abrams,” she said. “I’ve heard the best things and I’ve been DMing her on Instagram and I told her that ‘Drivers License’ was so inspired by her.”

While Rodrigo didn’t confirm or deny that “Drivers License” is about her rumored love triangle with Bassett and Carpenter, she did hint that the inspiration came from a drive around the suburbs that made her emotional. Hmm. Sounds like it could be about her driving teacher (a.k.a. Joshua Bassett) to us, but the speculation continues.

Read the full lyrics to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” below.

[Verse 1]

I got my driver’s license last week

Just like we always talked about

‘Cause you were so excited for me

To finally drive up to your house

But today I drove through the suburbs

Crying ’cause you weren’t around

[Verse 2]

And you’re probably with that blonde girl

Who always made me doubt

She’s so much older than me

She’s everything I’m insecure about

Yeah, today I drove through the suburbs

‘Cause how could I ever love someone else?

[Chorus]

And I know we weren’t perfect

But I’ve never felt this way for no one

And I just can’t imagine

How you could be so okay now that I’m gone

Guess you didn’t mean what you wrote in that song about me

‘Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street

[Verse 3]

And all my friends are tired

Of hearing how much I miss you, but

I kinda feel sorry for them

‘Cause they’ll never know you the way that I do, yeah

Today I drove through the suburbs

And pictured I was driving home to you

[Chorus]

And I know we weren’t perfect

But I’ve never felt this way for no one, oh

And I just can’t imagine

How you could be so okay now that I’m gone

I guess you didn’t mean what you wrote in that song about me

‘Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street

[Bridge]

Red lights, stop signs

I still see your face in the white cars, front yards

Can’t drive past the places we used to go to

‘Cause I still fuckin’ love you, babe (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh)

Sidewalks we crossed

I still hear your voice in the traffic, we’re laughing

Over all the noise

God, I’m so blue, know we’re through

But I still fuckin’ love you, babe (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh)

[Chorus]

I know we weren’t perfect

But I’ve never felt this way for no one

And I just can’t imagine

How you could be so okay now that I’m gone

Guess you didn’t mean what you wrote in that song about me

‘Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street

