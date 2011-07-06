StyleCaster
Olivia Palermo’s Parisian Wardrobe: You Dig?

Kerry Pieri
by
Sometimes I have a bit of difficulty packing a weekend bag when plans such as a day at the beach, a fancy dinner and a night at a seaside bar are all on the agenda so many different activities and different types of footwear are necessary for that array. It’s overwhelming. You know what might be even more overwhelming? Packing for couture week in Paris.

Olivia Palermo is doing a stand up job. Sure, she probably got to borrow some clothes from maje designers, but obviously others have let that go awry in the past. In other words, give credit where credit is due. Click through for three great looks I’m sure there’s more where these came from.

At Stephane Rolland Olivia wore a totally adorable floral print sculptural dress. Lest you think she only borrows clothes, this dress is by Zara. ahem. Those purple shoes are also sweet.

At Valentino Haute Couture, Palermo showed how to wear sheer and still look demure in a sophisticated black dress.

Olivia got preppy at Armani Privé in white trousers, a ladylike bag and a pin stripe blazer  proving preppy truly is universally chic.

