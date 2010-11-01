StyleCaster
Olivia Palermo's Carb-Laden Ads; Rachel Zoe Pregnancy Update

Olivia Palermo’s Carb-Laden Ads; Rachel Zoe Pregnancy Update

Kerry Pieri
  • According to Jenna Lyons, Tory Burch and the Wall Street Journal, the look du jour is “disheveled glamour.” Are you in? (WSJ)
  • Rachel Zoe is denying pregnancy rumors, Brad Goreski dressed up as blogger Tavi of Style Rookie for the Lanvin Halloween party and Alber Elbaz was once a piano for Halloween. (NY Mag)
  • Tory Burch, Elie Tahari, Marc Jacobs, Zac Posen and Michael Kors are designing limited edition shopping bags for Bloomingdale’s. (WWD)
  • You can vote for People‘s Sexiest Man Alive this year. Pauly D from The Jersey Shore and the Old Spice guy are in the running. Not quite Clooney, no? (Just Jared)

  • RT @AnOtherMagazine Kate Moss Loves the adorable teddy bear factory Build-A-Bear…. http://ow.ly/32pQg Who’s scared all the Moss devotees are going to be carrying around teddy bears this season?
  • RT @bryanboy “The most annoying thing in cali is when u take the perfect picture of urself then there’s the fat bitch in a tracksuit in the background” Um, what?
