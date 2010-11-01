Olivia Palermo’s Carb-Laden Ads; Rachel Zoe Pregnancy Update

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Olivia Palermo posed with her bf and pasta for her new Mango ads. (Catwalk Queen)
- According to Jenna Lyons, Tory Burch and the Wall Street Journal, the look du jour is “disheveled glamour.” Are you in? (WSJ)
- Rachel Zoe is denying pregnancy rumors, Brad Goreski dressed up as blogger Tavi of Style Rookie for the Lanvin Halloween party and Alber Elbaz was once a piano for Halloween. (NY Mag)
- Tory Burch, Elie Tahari, Marc Jacobs, Zac Posen and Michael Kors are designing limited edition shopping bags for Bloomingdale’s. (WWD)
- You can vote for People‘s Sexiest Man Alive this year. Pauly D from The Jersey Shore and the Old Spice guy are in the running. Not quite Clooney, no? (Just Jared)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!
- RT @johnjannuzzi Congrats to our #Halloween costume winner, Marni, dressed as Natalie Portman from the upcoming movie, #BlackSwan! http://twitpic.com/32z2j5 Fashion girls do Halloween best!
- RT @ElizandJames Dog in a stroller. Only in #nyc http://plixi.com/p/54367081 #givingnewyorkabadname
- RT @CFDAINCUBATOR Fashion icons as fashion icons for #halloween! @prabalgurung and @mrbradgoreski as @annadellorusso http://twitpic.com/32qrdk Is your head exploding yet?
- RT @AnOtherMagazine Kate Moss Loves the adorable teddy bear factory Build-A-Bear…. http://ow.ly/32pQg Who’s scared all the Moss devotees are going to be carrying around teddy bears this season?
- RT @bryanboy “The most annoying thing in cali is when u take the perfect picture of urself then there’s the fat bitch in a tracksuit in the background” Um, what?