Olivia Palermo Wore a $40 Kohl’s Skirt—And Made It Look Like a Million Bucks

There are certain people in this world who can wear a burlap sack and make it look like a Dior gown. Olivia Palermo is one such freak of nature person. Granted, most of what she wears might as well be a million bucks, but there’s something to be said about her knack for making affordable pieces look equally elevated.

Case in point: The 28-year-old recently stepped out in a floral skirt from Milly’s collaboration with Kohl’s, and it looks pretty flawless. Although the scuba skirt is pretty girly, we love how Olivia paired it with a casual chambray shirt. To make it even less feminine, add a pair of white sneaks or cool flats.

If you’re feeling some Thursday morning retail therapy, head over to Kohl’s and shop the skirt now—it’s on sale for $37.50!