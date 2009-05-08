Olivia Palermo – Tights with Open Toe Shoes

Olivia Palermo, the ultimate ice queen and mini-star on The City, walked the red carpet last night at the Operation Smile Gala. I’m not going to lie, I’m a huge fan of her deadly stare and flawless skin. She looks like a doll and brings up the topic of tights with open toe shoes. I have been conditioned to think it’s totally fine but once in awhile, we get that rare email disputing the appropriateness of it all. I’m totally open minded and generally throw out every fashion rule. I love matchy-matchy outfits and I wear white whenever the hell I want but that’s just me. Since we give you three Daily Looks to inspire you to get dressed in the morning, once in awhile, you might get an open toe/tights combo. I would love to hear your opinion. Do you hate it? Or are you pretty luke warm to it all?