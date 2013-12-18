Olivia Palermo Shops at Old Navy?! Get Her Cute Cable Knit Sweater for $30

Our sartorial crush on Olivia Palermo is something that goes without saying, but there’s another aspect of her style that has us swooning on a regular basis: her ability to mix high and low. The street style star hit the holiday party circuit in New York this week, wearing this super-chic mix of leather, fur, and cable knits. The best part: the cute sweater she’s wearing is from Old Navy.

We found the topper, which is the accessible fashion brand’s Cable Knit Crew Sweater in the color Soy Latte. Get this: it’s still available on Old Navy’s site, and it’s only $30. It comes in no fewer than 10 colors, and two of those are even on sale for $20. And if it’s chic enough for Olivia, you know its style factor is legit.

We love how Palermo wore it—clearly she’s a woman who’s not afraid to mix her fabrics. While wearing a fur over a thick knit runs a high risk of looking more bulky than anything else, Olivia manages to pull it off in a way that’s incredibly sleek. The addition of a gold-zippered leather J.Brand skirt, unzipped to just the right height, takes the outfit from winter frumpy to cold-weather chic.

Head to Old Navy to shop Olivia’s sweater now!